Jens Lehmann backs Dortmund for the 'big boost' in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich has started off well in the new season and ahead of its 'Der Klassiker' clash against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, it looks at its dominant best.

There is nothing to separate both the teams at the start of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, with each bagging 15 points from its opening six matches.

However, former Dortmund goalkeeper Jens Lehmann feels the result may not have too much of a bearing on his former club but a win on Saturday will definitely give it a "big boost" for the rest of the season.

"At the beginning of the season you cannot win championships but you can lose them. At the beginning of the season you should be at a good position with decent amount of points and if Borussia Dortmund goes on to lose on Saturday that would be only three points behind Bayern, so no problem.

"If they (Dortmund) win it will give this young team a big boost and self belief to go on and win lot of games in the next couple of weeks until Christmas," Lehmann said during an online interaction organised by Bundesliga.

There has hardly been any break since football resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown, especially for Bayern, which went on to clinch its eighth Bundesliga title and followed it up with the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League trophy.

The former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper wants Dortmund to convert the chances it gets during the course of the match.

"Bayern Munich is capable of lot of goals, but after so many games they look a bit tired and if Dortmund can manage high percentage of possession game, Bayern may not like it. At some parts of the game there will be chances and they (Dortmund) have to score goals," Lehmann said.

Future of Sancho and Haaland

When asked about Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho's future at Dortmund, Lehmann said it would be difficult to hold back Sancho from making a likely move to England in the future.

Manchester United failed in its attempts to sign Sancho last month after it realised that the bid would cost close to €250m (£227m).

"I think Haaland is on a long contract and Sancho sooner or later will probably go back to England because it is his home country. Moreover, Dortmund have always managed to replace talents, like they did with other players in the past," Lehmann said.