Bournemouth midfielder hit with six-game ban for allegedly biting opponent

England's Football Association (FA) has suspended Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma for six matches for allegedly biting Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass in November.

The midfielder is alleged to have bitten Windass in the 83rd minute of Bournemouth's Championship victory at Hillsborough last year.

The 26-year-old, who denied a charge of violent conduct, was also fined 40,000 pounds ($56,660.00) for the incident.

An FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E3 proven after considering evidence during a hearing."