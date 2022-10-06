Football

Brazil consolidates top spot and Belgium second in FIFA rankings

Brazil widened the gap between itself and its nearest challenger, Belgium (2nd, -), which lost to Netherlands (8th, -) in the Nations League. Argentina (3rd, -) completes the podium.

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 14:03 IST
Brazil will embark on its bid to win a sixth world title as the No 1 side.

Brazil will embark on its bid to win a sixth world title as the No 1 side.

Fifty-three UEFA Nations League matches and 119 friendlies were played in the last international break before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on November 20. As well as giving the 32 qualifiers for the upcoming world finals one last dress rehearsal, the matches also had an impact on the FIFA world rankings

Brazil (1st, -) will embark on its bid to win a sixth world title as the No 1 side. In beating Ghana and Tunisia in its two friendlies last week, A Seleçao widened the gap between themselves and their nearest challengers, Belgium (2nd, -), which lost to Netherlands (8th, -) in the Nations League. Argentina (3rd, -) completes the podium.

Just behind lies reigning world champion France (4th, -), followed by England (5th, -). The only change in the top 10 saw Italy (6th, plus 1) leapfrog Spain (7th, minus 1), which drops down a place.

There is more movement further down the rankings. Croatia (12th, plus 3) rose three places, while Iran (20th, plus 2) moved into the top 20, followed closely by Serbia (21st, plus 4), which gained four places.

