Probe finds evidence of match-fixing in Brazil’s top league

Authorities raided homes of businessmen and players in six Brazilian states and 16 cities. Nine players were being questioned, though prosecutors did not reveal their identities.

SAO PAULO 19 April, 2023 08:21 IST
At least six games in Brazil’s top-flight football league last year are under investigation for match-fixing, prosecutors said Tuesday as part of their widening probe.

The investigation began in November focusing on three matches and has widened to 11 games, though some were in lower leagues, Goias state prosecutor Fernando Cesconetto said in a press conference.

Investigators said players received offers between $10,000 and $20,000 to perform specific actions during matches, like receiving yellow cards and giving out corner kicks. Alleged criminals would profit on betting sites.

