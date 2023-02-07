Football

From Brazil to La Masia: Ronaldinho announces his son will sign for Barcelona

Former Brazilian forward Ronaldinho has confirmed that his 17-year-old son Joao Mendes will join Barcelona.

Team Sportstar
07 February, 2023 20:56 IST
Ronaldinho in action for FC Barcelona, a club which will see his son follow his footsteps here.

Ronaldinho in action for FC Barcelona, a club which will see his son follow his footsteps here. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Brazilian and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho has confirmed that his 17-year-old son, Joao Mendes, will join the catalan club.

“I can confirm Barcelona will sign João, Barça has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son,” Ronaldinho was quoted telling RAC1.

“He is coming now. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barca I’ll be more present than ever,” he added.

Joao plays as a striker and recently resigned from Brazilian side Cruzeiro, paving the way to arrive at Barcelona.

Ronaldinho himself enjoyed the stature of a prolific forward at Camp Nou during his five-year stay there, in which he scored 94 goals and assisted 70 more in 207 appearances.

If Joao Mendes grows up to join the senior team, he may follow some legendary father-son duos playing for the same club, from Paolo Maldini (son of Cesar Maldini) to Erling Haaland (son of Alfie Haaland).

More to follow.

