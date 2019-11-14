Football Football Argentina vs Brazil live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch ARG vs BRA Brazil will take on Argentina in Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on Friday, November 15 with Lionel Messi returning to action after his three-match suspension. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 19:31 IST Brazil will take on Argentina in Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on Friday. - AP Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 19:31 IST Argentina pair Marcos Rojo and Roberto Pereyra have been ruled out of the country's international friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay.As Lionel Messi prepares to make his comeback following a three-month suspension, Argentina defender Rojo and midfielder Pereyra have withdrawn from Lionel Scaloni's squad.Rojo was ruled out following Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday in which he appeared at Old Trafford, while Watford's Pereyra succumbed to a hamstring injury.LIVE | ARGENTINA VS BRAZIL INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLYMessi is back in the squad after the Barcelona and Argentina captain was banned by CONMEBOL in August and fined $50,000 for accusing the governing body of corruption following his side's semi-final loss to Brazil at the Copa America.When is the international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina?The international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019.Where is the international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina being played?The international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia.What time does the international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina begin?The international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina will begin at 10:30 pm IST.Which TV channel will broadcast the international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina?The match will not be televised in India.BRAZIL SQUAD:Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Daniel FuzatoDefenders: Danilo, Emerson, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, FelipeMidfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Paqueta, WillianForwards: David Neres, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, RodrygoARGENTINA SQUAD:Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban AndradaDefenders: Juan Foyth, Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Marcos Rojo, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Taglafico, Nehuen Perez, Guido RodriguezMidfielders: Giovani lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas OcamposForwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos