Copa America LIVE Brazil vs Chile: Neymar's Brazil braces for Sanchez's Chile

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Copa America quarterfinal between Brazil and Chile being played at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

15' Richarlison shoots from distance, but it's an easy save for Bravo. Sierralta lost the ball cheaply around the half-way line and Richarlison stormed down the left before having a go at goal.

12' Chile has been brilliant so far. Martin Lasarte's side has maintained its compact defensive formation while making ample use of the flanks for attacks. The likes of Sanchez and Vidal have done well to control the tempo of the game. Brazil, in an unfamiliar position, has been left to sit back and defend.

10' The last time these two sides clashed in the Copa America was nearly 14 years ago, way back in the 2007 quarterfinal. Brazil won that game 6-1.

8' Chile's five-man defence has done well so far to keep the Brazilian attackers at bay.

6' Free-kick from a promising position for Brazil. Vargas mistimes his tackle on Neymar and the host now has a set-piece opportunity.

3' Sanchez twists and turns his way past the Brazilian defenders but is taken out by Casemiro. Free-kick to Chile!

1' Neymar has managed to hurt himself inside the opening minute as Sierralta's stray hand catches him in the face.

1' KICK OFF! Brazil in its classic yellow jersey, Chile dons its white away kits. A place in the semifinal beckons.

5:29am: Brazil has won its last four games against Chile in the Copa America. The Brazilians have scored 11 goals in this period while only conceding once. Can the Selecao keep the streak going?

5:25am: Brazil coach names his strongest XI as Neymar and Casemiro return after being rested for the Ecuador game, while Alexis Sanchez starts for Chile. It's a clash of the heavyweights today!

Brazil will look to take a step closer to its Copa America title defence when it takes on Chile today. Here is how the two teams will start -

Brazil starting XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Firmino, Jesus, Richarlison; Neymar

Chile starting XI: Bravo; Mena, Vegas, Medel, Sierralta, Isla; Aranguiz, Pulgar, Vidal; Vargas, Sanchez

