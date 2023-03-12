Brest 1-1 PSG LIVE score: Honorat cancels Soler strike for equaliser; Ligue 1 updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 clash being played at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

43’

GOOOOALLL!! JUST LIKE THAT, BREST HAS EQUALISED!! HONORAT WITH THE GOAL!!

40’

PSG has not had the easiest of outings till now as Brest has thrown a considerable challenge at home, but the goal has come at a good time. If PSG scores another before the break, it would be good for the away side.

37’

GOOOALLLL!! PSG SCORES!! CARLOS SOLER WITH THE GOAL!! Mbappe shoots from miles out. The shot takes Bizot by surprise as he parried the shot. But, the rebound falls to Soler whose shot rattles the net after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

35’

Duverne takes a fall inside the PSG box after making a good run with the ball. The Brest players and the entire stadium screams for a penalty but the referee gives nothing.

34’

It is one of Messi’s poorer freekicks. He goes low with his shot that hit his own teammate Marco Verratti.

32’

PSG has a freekick in a very good position. Any guesses for who is taking it? A certain No.10 from Argentina.

31’

Fabian Ruiz spots Mbappe’s run and tries to feed him from the left. But, Ruiz’s pass is overhit and the ball reaches Bizot before Mbappe can get to it.

29’

Nuno Mendes is down again after a clash but it does not look serious and he should be okay to continue.

26’

A clever bit of build-up play by PSG sees Mbappe taking a shot at goal. However, the angle was tight and always against the Frenchman.

25’

As predicted, Brest uses the acres of space behind the PSG defence. Del Castillo is played a wonderful through ball on the left that split the PSG defence. He looks up and tries to find Melou with a cross but Ramos is there to make the clearance.

23’

Nuno Mendes was temporarily down after taking a ‘studs on the knee’ challenge but he is okay to continue.

20’

PSG has to be wary of the counter-attacking threat. Galtier has clearly instructed his men to play a high-line and push for an early goal but one break by Brest can prove troublesome for the French champion.

18’

PSG’s high defensive line allows Mounie to have a clear run at goal after the ball was flicked over the PSG defence. But, Mounie’s touch was heavy and Mendes does well to get the get the ball back.

16’

It is Brest’s first attack which builds up from the left flank. Mounie takes a shot from at Donnarumma’s goal from inside the box hooks his effort well over the bar.

14’

Brest is hanging on by a thread. Their players are crowding the box in order to prevent the PSG players from having a clear shot at goal. This time, Brest fails to clear its lines and the threat lingers. Finally, Verratti takes a shot from the edge of the box, which takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.

13’

Messi with a chance to shoot from inside the Brest box but he takes too much time on the ball and is ultimately dispossessed. As expected, it is PSG which is on the frontfoot and doing most of the attacking.

11’

Chance- It is a rocket of a shot by Soler from close-distance but Bizot shows lightning-fast reflexes to get a touch as the ball rattles the crossbar and comes back into play. The rebound falls to Messi, whose volley blazes over the bar.

10’

Mbappe and Ruiz to play a one-two between each other and split open the Brest defence. The home team was under pressure for a while, but recovered well to get the ball away.

8’

Mounie gets at the end of a lovely cross from the right flank. He had to dash to keep the ball in play, which he did. He finds Del Castillo with his pass, whose attempted cross is blocked.

4’

Block: The Brest backline had switched off for a while and Mbappe used his lightning pace to get at the end of a Messi flick. He shoots from a tight angle but it is blocked by Dari.

3’

PSG enjoying plenty of the ball in the opening minutes of the first-half. Brest players are not too interested in going for the early press.

KICK-OFF!!

The match between Brest and PSG has kicked-off at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

1:00 AM IST- When will Neymar return?

Doctors are still not certain when Brazilian striker Neymar will be able to return to play despite a successful ankle operation in Qatar, the hospital’s assistant medical chief said Saturday.

Neymar’s club Paris Saint-Germain said before Friday’s surgery that the 31-year-old could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.

Read the full article HERE

-via Reuters

Head-to-head record! Brest: 0 Draws: 1 PSG: 13

Confirmed starting lineups!! Brest: Bizot(GK), Duverne, Brassier, Dari, Fadiga, Belkebla, Magnetti, Honorat, Castillo, Melou, Mounie. PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Ramos, Mendes, Pembele, Verratti, Fabian, Danilo, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Messi, Mbappe.

PREVIEW

Brest will play a home match against Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

It is a story of two contrasting moods- while Brest will be coming into the match on the back of a 1-0 win against Strasbourg, its first since January, the PSG camp will have deflated moods after crashing out of the Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate loss against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 stages. It means the capital side will need to wait till next season to try and win the first Champions League title in its history.

Regarding league form, Christopher Galtier’s PSG sits comfortably at the top with 63 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Brest finds itself in 15th with 23 points.

Team news

PSG is expected to be without Marquinhos (rib), and Nordi Mukiele (hamstring) after both could not complete the second-leg match against Bayern earlier in the week.

Kimpembe will join Neymar on the sidelines till the end of the season as he recovers from an Achilles Tendon issue. Renato Sanches was on the bench against Bayern but was not used amidst concerns of a hamstring issue.

For Brest, Mahdi Camara will be unavailable because of suspension, while Jeremy Le Douaron’s inclusion is doubtful after he limped off against Strasbourg. January arrivals Kenny Lala (groin) and Felix Lemarechal (ankle) are also expected to miss the PSG match, along with Mathias Pereira Lage and Karamoko Dembele, as both are struggling with ankle problems.

Brest vs PSG Predicted XI Brest Predicted XI: Bizot(GK); Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Honorat, Mounie, Del Castillo PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

When and where will the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 12.

Where can you watch the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can you live stream the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinemas for free.