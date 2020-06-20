Maupay strikes late as Arsenal sunk by Brighton, Leicester held by Watford

Arsenal slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in a blow to the London club's chances of securing European football next season.

Frenchman Neal Maupay struck the winner five minutes into stoppage time after Nicolas Pepe's delightful second-half opener had been cancelled out by Lewis Dunk.

The defeat left the Gunners in ninth place with 40 points from 30 games, six behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

The result came three days after Mikel Arteta's side suffered a 3-0 rout at Manchester City as the Premier League returned after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Brighton is 15th on 32 points, five points above third-from-bottom Bournemouth, which has a game in hand.

Arsenal had four attempts in the opening 10 minutes - more than in the entire game against Manchester City - but it still could not find the net.

The side's best chance came in the 31st minute when Alexandre Lacazette's header was tipped away by Mathew Ryan after the Frenchman had been set up by Bukayo Saka, Arsenal's most dangerous player who struck the bar in the eighth minute.

Leno was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the 40th minute with a possible knee injury after a tussle with Maupay.

He was replaced by Emiliano Martinez, who made his first Premier League appearance since 2017 and was tested right away by Aaron Mooy.

Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the 68th with a splendid curled effort into the far top corner.

It took Brighton seven minutes to level, with Dunk forcing the ball in after Maupay's header had been blocked on the line by Rob Holding following a corner.

Five minutes into stoppage time, substitute Alexis Mac Allister played the ball forward and Maupay collected it after letting it run through his legs and flicked it past the keeper to inflict a second consecutive defeat on Arsenal.

- Dawson's last-gasp strike earns Watford point against Leicester -

Defender Craig Dawson grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as Watford drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Vicarage Road on Saturday to earn a vital point in its battle for Premier League survival.

Craig Dawson celebrates with team-mates after his stoppage-time equaliser against Leicester City. - Reuters

England full back Ben Chilwell had put third-placed Leicester ahead in the 90th minute with a thunderous shot, before Dawson's acrobatic overhead finish secured a draw for Watford, which provisionally moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

After failing to record a single effort on target in the first half, Leicester created the majority of chances in the closing stages and went close when Marc Albrighton's effort hit the post.

Watford moved to 16th place in the table with 28 points, while Leicester remained third and six points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea.