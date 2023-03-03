Football

Brighton boss De Zerbi gets touchline ban for confronting referee

The Italian’s frustration boiled over at the final whistle following the 1-0 loss and he confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel. After the match, De Zerbi said the standard of referees in the Premier League is “very bad”.

03 March, 2023 19:44 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has been banned from the touchline for one game.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has been banned from the touchline for one game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has been banned from the touchline for one game by the FA after he was shown a red card following his side’s home defeat by Fulham last month.

“... Roberto De Zerbi has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined 15,000 pounds ($18,013.50)...,” the FA said on Friday.

“The head coach admitted that his behaviour on the pitch at full time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

Brighton, which is eighth in the league standings, hosts 16th-placed West Ham on Saturday.

