Football

Brighton names Italian Roberto De Zerbi as new manager

De Zerbi takes over from Potter, who left for Chelsea earlier this month after three highly successful seasons in charge.

Reuters
19 September, 2022 07:46 IST
19 September, 2022 07:46 IST
De Zerbi will be officially unveiled before the media on Tuesday.

De Zerbi will be officially unveiled before the media on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

De Zerbi takes over from Potter, who left for Chelsea earlier this month after three highly successful seasons in charge.

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed former Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year contract following the departure of Graham Potter, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

The Italian, 43, started his managerial career in the country’s lower leagues before he caught the eye of Serie A side Sassuolo, guiding them to successive eighth-placed finishes in the league before departing for Shakhtar Donetsk in May 2021.

Also Read
Ethan Nwaneri: The Arsenal player who is Premier League’s youngest debutant at 15

A former Napoli midfielder, De Zerbi led Shakhtar to the Ukrainian Super Cup last year before his time at the club was cut short following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shakhtar were top of the domestic league when it was halted due to the war.

“I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly,” said Brighton chairman Tony Bloom.

De Zerbi takes over from Potter, who left for Chelsea earlier this month after three highly successful seasons in charge. The Englishman helped Brighton to ninth place last season - their highest-ever finish in the top flight.

“Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out,” said Brighton technical director David Weir.

“We look forward to providing all the support he needs to introduce his coaching philosophy and help the players continue their brilliant start to the season.

De Zerbi will be officially unveiled before the media on Tuesday.

Brighton, fourth in the league standings with 13 points from six games, next travels to Liverpool on Oct. 1, after the international break. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us