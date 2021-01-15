Football Football Bruno Fernandes named Premier League POTM for fourth time Fernandes has been fundamental to United's resurgence that sees it top of the Premier League table ahead of the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday. Reuters 15 January, 2021 18:01 IST Fernandes has become the first player to win the award four times in a calendar year, having also done so in February, June and November 2020. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 15 January, 2021 18:01 IST Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for December, the fourth time the Portuguese has won the award since signing for United last January.Fernandes has been fundamental to United's resurgence that sees it top of the Premier League table ahead of the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.In December, Fernandes' three goals and four assists helped United win four and draw two of their six league matches in the month. The 26-year-old has 15 goals across all competitions this season for United.READ | Auckland City FC withdraws from FIFA Club World Cup "Three goals and four assists was a complete month," Fernandes said after receiving the award. "Scoring and assisting your team-mates is perfect. I want to achieve other trophies and awards but I’m really happy to make history."His award means Fernandes has become the first player to win the award four times in a calendar year, having also done so in February, June and November 2020. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos