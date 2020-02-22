Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United move

Bruno Fernandes said Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to fulfil a "childhood dream" and play for Manchester United.

Fernandes swapped Sporting CP for United for an initial fee of £46.5million (€55m) prior to the deadline and the Portugal international has already established himself as a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

United midfielder Fernandes has earned rave reviews for his performances against Wolves and Chelsea, while he impressed off the bench against Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday.

Fernandes said former Sporting teenager and United legend Ronaldo – who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other honours during his time in Manchester – played a role in moving from Portugal to England as he eyes silverware at Old Trafford.

"I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and he's a player I've always followed," Fernandes said via Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's clash against Watford.

"When Cristiano burst on to the scene here in Manchester, he spent a good chunk of his early career here and enjoyed so much success. That's why it was a dream of mine to play for Manchester United and I'm very pleased to be here because it's a childhood dream come true."

"I think any player who joins Manchester United wants to win everything; I want to win every competition that Manchester United compete in. I'm an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we're in."

Fernandes added: "I didn't speak to [Ronaldo] before coming but did after my arrival. I know some people asked Cristiano what he thought of me and what I was like as a player and a person. I know he spoke highly of me and gave me a good reference, so I sent him a message after to thank him for his kind words."

"Pressure always has to be present in our day-to-day and we have to be under pressure to improve every day. I'm a person who demands a lot from myself and always want more and to do better. That's why, regardless of the transfer fee, I wanted to keep improving and be a better player."