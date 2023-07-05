MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen signs Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from rival Borussia Monchengladbach

Hoffman has scored 40 goals and set-up 40 more in 184 Bundesliga games for Gladbach since joining in 2016.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 18:46 IST , Leverkusen - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO -Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Leipzig, Germany.
FILE PHOTO -Moenchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo Credit: Michael Sohn/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO -Moenchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo Credit: Michael Sohn/ AP

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from Bundesliga rival Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hofmann, who will be 31 on July 14, signed a deal through June 2027, Leverkusen said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Jonas has been on our radar for a long time and we’re happy that he chose Bayer 04,” sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “He’s the type of player we were looking for for our squad thanks to his oversight of the game, his outstanding technical ability and his experience.”

Read More: Manchester United confirms signing of Mason Mount on a five-year deal

Hofmann started his career at Hoffenheim before joining Borussia Dortmund. He switched to Gladbach in January 2016 and went on to score 40 goals and set up 40 more in 184 Bundesliga games for “the Foals.”

Kicker magazine reported that Leverkusen was paying 10 million euros ($10.9 million) to activate an exit clause in the contract that Hofmann signed with Gladbach last year. The player’s previous contract with Gladbach was due to expire in 2023 but he extended it by two years with the option for another year after that – albeit with the possibility of leaving if another club agreed to pay a fixed sum.

“The team is exciting and has incredible quality,” Hofmann said of his new club. “I’m really looking forward to this new chapter.”

Hofmann has four goals in 21 appearances for Germany.

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Borussia Monchengladbach

