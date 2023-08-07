MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear

The 37-year-old Neuer hasn’t played since the World Cup last year after he broke his leg in a ski accident in December.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 19:59 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has undergone an operation to remove metal implants from the leg he broke while skiing last season.

Bayern said on Monday the operation the day before was planned as part of Neuer’s treatment.

“The FC Bayern captain immediately resumed his rehabilitative training,” Bayern said without specifying a timeline for Neuer’s possible return to the squad.

Bayern’s first game of the season is on Saturday against Leipzig in the German Super Cup before its Bundesliga title defense begins on Aug. 18 at Werder Bremen.

WATCH: Messi’s stunning free-kick goal against FC Dallas in Leagues Cup Round of 16

The 37-year-old Neuer hasn’t played since the World Cup last year after he broke his leg in a ski accident in December. He wasn’t on Bayern’s preseason tour of Japan and Singapore as Swiss keeper Yann Sommer — signed in January as a replacement during Neuer’s injury — and longtime backup Sven Ulreich split the goalkeeping duties.

Sommer is reportedly close to signing for Champions League runner-up Inter Milan, and another Bayern goalkeeper, Alexander Nübel, has already been sent to Stuttgart on loan.

Bayern has been repeatedly linked with other goalkeepers during the German transfer window, alongside the club’s pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Given the uncertainty over Neuer’s return to fitness, it could be hard to guarantee how much playing time a new arrival will get. Neuer’s injury is also a concern for the German national team ahead of hosting the European Championship next year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Manuel Neuer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: Full-time MBSG 2 - 0 PFC; Melroy own goal, Boumous strike takes Mohun Bagan top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear
    AP
  3. F1 mid-season review: Red Bull’s Verstappen close to third Formula 1 title; Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren in battle for 2nd
    Ritika Srivathsan
  4. Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over transfer business
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana Steelers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Jaideep-Mohit combo stays
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear
    AP
  2. Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over transfer business
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: No split loyalties for France and Morocco coaches ahead of last-16 clash
    AP
  4. Durand Cup: Indian Army beats Odisha FC 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: All goals scored by Lionel Messi for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: Full-time MBSG 2 - 0 PFC; Melroy own goal, Boumous strike takes Mohun Bagan top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear
    AP
  3. F1 mid-season review: Red Bull’s Verstappen close to third Formula 1 title; Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren in battle for 2nd
    Ritika Srivathsan
  4. Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over transfer business
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana Steelers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Jaideep-Mohit combo stays
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment