Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to return for Sunday’s clash with league leader Union Berlin, coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Friday.

ALSO READ: Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Terzic said Reus - who has been out since being stretchered off the pitch with an injured ankle in mid-September against Schalke - was ready to return, but may start the match from the bench.

“Marco was in outstanding form. He not only created plenty for us, but he also finished (several chances).

“Whether he’s ready for the starting XI, we will see.

Marco Reus suffered an ankle injury during Dortmud’s match against FC Schalke 04 and has not played since. | Photo Credit: AP

“Marco Reus is an important factor for us. We’ve missed our captain. We’re glad to have him back.”

Several other Dortmund players are under an injury cloud heading into the game, including Anthony Modeste, Thomas Meunier and Rafa Guerreiro.

“They’re working very consistently, they’ve managed to do it excellently, without spending much money on the transfer market” Terzic said.

“Everyone knows their role in the team. (They have) unbelievable support, especially in home games - and that’s a really good mix upon which to build success.

“It’s always difficult to play away at Union - that’s something we’ve experienced in recent years.”

Dortmund have lost two of its three games away at Union since the latter was promoted to the top division ahead of the 2019-20 season.