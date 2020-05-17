Football Football Dortmund talisman Haaland 'not surprised' to score against Schalke Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland believes his hard work during the Bundesliga suspension period paid off against Schalke. Matt Dorman 17 May, 2020 08:32 IST Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - Getty Images Matt Dorman 17 May, 2020 08:32 IST Erling Haaland confidently claimed his immediate return to scoring form came as no surprise after helping Borussia Dortmund to a big Bundesliga win over Schalke.The 19-year-old Norwegian struck the opener in his side's 4-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday as Germany's top tier resumed following a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.Raphael Guerreiro added a brace either side of an emphatic Thorgan Hazard finish to complete the Revierderby rout for hosts Dortmund, who showed few signs of rust.READ: He's back! Terminator-like Haaland shows his range in Bundesliga's return Haaland suggested his 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances was to be expected despite admitting he was not yet fully up to speed."Of course I'm not the same. I haven't been playing games for seven weeks, so of course not," he told the Bundesliga's official website."But I know I have been working hard this period and I am not surprised [to score], no."Haaland and Dortmund benefited from a brilliant Julian Brandt display that steered the title contenders to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich.The attacking midfielder was involved in all four goals, each of them celebrated in unusual fashion as players attempted to keep contact to a minimum."You have to find a way to make the most of the situation and have fun," Brandt said."What better way to start than with a win? Obviously I'd prefer if conditions were normal, but it is what it is."It wasn't a perfect performance, but I'm happy after such a lengthy hiatus." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos