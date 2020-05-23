Bundesliga LIVE HT: Dortmund 1 - 0 Wolfsburg, Raphael Guerreiro scores

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg happening at the Volkswagen Arena.

61' BOOKING! First one for a Wolfsburg player today. Daniel Ginczek is the player at fault in midfield. Just a reminder - Emre Can had replaced Mats Hummels at half-time. FREE-KICK FOR DORTMUND.

56' YELLOW CARD!!! Thomas Delaney takes out Maximillian Arnold with a silly tackle. FREE-KICK FROM A GOOD POSITION FOR WOLFSBURG. NOTE: Dortmund hasn't conceded a goal from set-pieces apart from corners this season.

52' No corner kicks yet in the game but 30 throw-ins out of which 20 was for Dortmund. The home team is slowly gaining ground in the possession race as it touches the 40% mark.

48' WHAT A CHANCE! Renato Steffen misses a sitter. Weghorst's outmuscled Akanji to set up his teammate Steffen for a potential equaliser. But the Wolfsburg man hits the post, when he was one-on-one with the keeper Burki.

AND THE SECOND-HALF BEGINS!

Dortmund takes a 1-0 lead into half-time. Raphael Guerreiro makes the difference for his side. But the move leading to his goal was a pure team effort.

Both teams have looked rusty so far. There's not much eye-catching football on display, however, possession-wise Dortmund has clearly dominated. Forty-five minutes to go!

AND THE FIRST 45 MINUTES COME TO AN END!

45+2' FOUL! FREE-KICK FOR WOLFSBURG. Erling Haaland brings down Steffen with a clip on the ankle. This should be the last action of the half.

45' THROW-IN FOR WOLFSBURG! But Dortmund immediately regains possession. TWO MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME TO BE ADDED ON AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF!

41' ANOTHER CHANCE FOR DORTMUND! Dahoud with a good long ball to the goalscorer Guerreiro, who finds Brandt with a quick pass. But Steffen intercepts Brandt to avert the danger.

37' More side-passes from Dortmund. The team looks to be happy with heading into the interval with a 1-0 lead. Thorgan Hazard just completed his 12th assist of the season.

32' GOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! DORTMUND 1 - 0 WOLFSBURG!! RAPHAEL GUERREIRO IS IN SOME SORT OF SCORING FORM. This was a great team move from the visitors. Julian Brandt's brilliant pass to Hakimi on the right wing started the move. Hakimi then found Thorgan Hazard inside the box. Hazard put in a low cross which was missed by Erling Haaland. Fortunately for Dortmund, Raphael Guerreiro slotted it home with his left foot.

29' Dortmund is short on forward passes so far. Lots of passes have been sent sideways. No threatening moves so far. This is very different from from the visitor's original style. There hasn't been much pace on the wings today.

25' CLOSE! Wolfsburg's first proper chance of the game. Jerome Roussillon with a brilliant move on the left flank. He cuts back to evade Hakimi and passes the ball to Admir Mehmedi who sends a cross into the box. However, weghorst's shot misses the target.

22' Wolfsburg hasn't really tested the Dortmund backline yet. They are just sitting back. Similarly, despite all the moves forward, there hasn't been a clear cut chance for Dortmund either.

18' This is innovative from Wolfsburg! They are using an audio of fans cheering to boost the ambience. This would definitely help during the Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Dortmund on Tuesday.

15' Great pass from Delaney to find Hakimi but once again a Dortmund man gets dispossessed on the right. The Wolfsburg players are pretty happy to defend right now.

12' Thorgan Hazard and Brandt have to do better with their crosses today because the home team has been spot on defensively this season.

10' CHANCE! Brandt tries to put in a cross. But the Wolfsburg defence clears it away. The visiting side has a posession of over 70% now. It has also completed close to a hundred successful passes already.

6' GOAL-KICK FOR WOLFSBURG! Die Borussen dominating the early exchanges. They havent conceded a single goal in the last five fixtures against Wolfsburg.

4' Borussia Dortmund sticking to the 3-4-3 formation today with Erling Haaland as the target man. No place for Sancho yet and if you didn't know before, Gotze will leave Dortmund at the end of the season.

1' Quick start by Dortmund. Hakimi with a run forward. He's dispossessed but the ball falls to Julian Brandt who takes a heavy first touch to give the ball back to Wolfsburg.

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

REMINDER: The 2019/20 DFB Pokal final would have been played today had things happened as per the initial schedule.

A minute's silence is observed in memory of all the people around the world who had lost their lives due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jadon Sancho and Mario Gotze are once again on the Dortmund bench.

The teams are out. The match is about to begin!

The team line-ups are out!

SQUADS:

DORTMUND XI: Roman Burki (G), Manuel Akanji, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Thorgan Haazard, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek (C).

WOLFSBURG XI: Koen Casteels (C)(G), John Brooks, Maximilian Arnold, Kevin Mbabu, Marin Pongracic, Renato Steffen, Jerome Roussillon, Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek.

STATS:

Wolfsburg has been drawing at half-time in seven of its 13 Bundesliga home games (HT: W2, D7, L4).

Only 15.38% of Dortmund’s away league games have been goalless at half-time.

Just two of the previous eight H2Hs saw the teams separated by a margin of under 1.5 goals at full-time.

Of Bayern’s last eight second-half goals across all competitions, 50% have come inside the 46th-60th minute period alone.

Four of Frankfurt’s last five Bundesliga away defeats vs Bayern saw it trail 1-0 at the end of the first half.

PREVIEW:

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to maintain the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga standings when it travels to the Volkswagen Arena to take on Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Lucien Favre’s men extended their winning streak to five matches with a resounding 4-0 victory over Schalke last week during the competition's restart after a two-month hiatus, keeping them just four points adrift of leader Bayern with eight games to go.

Wolfsburg's top scorer Wout Weghorst is available once again following suspension, although Josuha Guilavogui, William and Yannick Gerhardt haven't attained full fitness.

Jadon Sancho and Emre Can should come back into the starting line-up for Dortmund after regaining full fitness but Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marco Reus remain sidelined.

READ | Bayern lets Coutinho's purchase option expire, confirms Rummenigge

Meanwhile, reigning Bundesliga champion Bayern welcomes struggling Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon, as Hans-Dieter Flick's side looks to maintain its place at the top of the table.

The Bavarians returned to action last weekend with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin. On the other hand, Frankfurt was well beaten by Borussia Monchengladbach in its previous game. Adolf Hutter's team is just five points above the relegation play-off place.

The home team remains without Philippe Coutinho and Corentin Tolisso, both of whom remain sidelined after undergoing surgery. However, Niklas Sule is closing in on a return.

The visiting side is without midfielder Dominik Kohr who is suspended following his fifth yellow card of the season, while striker Goncalo Paciencia is still out injured with a muscle problem.