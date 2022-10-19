Dortmund captain Marco Reus to miss German Cup tie against Hannover

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of his side’s German Cup second round clash at Hannover with an ankle complaint.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Reus, 33, did not make the trip to Hanover.

Reus returned off the bench in Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to table-topping Union Berlin on Sunday, after spending a month out with an ankle ligament injury.

Reus, who has faced several major leg injuries during his career, is expected to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

Dortmund sit in eighth place on the Bundesliga ladder after an injury hit season and currently have at least six first team players out injured.

Defender Mats Hummels will captain Dortmund in Reus’ absence.