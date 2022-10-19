Football

Dortmund captain Marco Reus to miss German Cup tie against Hannover

Reus had just returned from an injury in Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin in Bundesliga.

AFP
19 October, 2022 18:05 IST
19 October, 2022 18:05 IST
Reus is expected to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

Reus is expected to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reus had just returned from an injury in Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin in Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of his side’s German Cup second round clash at Hannover with an ankle complaint.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Reus, 33, did not make the trip to Hanover.

Reus returned off the bench in Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to table-topping Union Berlin on Sunday, after spending a month out with an ankle ligament injury.

Reus, who has faced several major leg injuries during his career, is expected to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

Dortmund sit in eighth place on the Bundesliga ladder after an injury hit season and currently have at least six first team players out injured.

Defender Mats Hummels will captain Dortmund in Reus’ absence.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us