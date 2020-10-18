Bundesliga: Frankfurt stumbles to 1-1 draw at lowly Cologne

Eintracht Frankfurt missed its chance to go top of the Bundesliga on Sunday, settling for a 1-1 draw at Cologne to stay two points behind leader RB Leipzig.

Cologne, without a win now in the last 14 Bundesliga matches, conceded a penalty at the end of a low-key first half with Andre Silva putting the visitor in front.

It only lasted seven minutes as Ondrej Duda equalised with a fine shot in what was the host's first chance of the entire game in the 52nd minute.

Frankfurt, unbeaten in the league this season, was the livelier team and both Daichi Kamada and Almamy Toure came close several times.

Duda had a rare good chance for the host but his diving header from 12 metres was tipped wide by keeper Kevin Trapp.

The result left Frankfurt in fourth place on eight points. For Cologne, it was the first point of the season, but kept it in 16th place.