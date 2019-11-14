Football Football RB Leipzig captain Orban ruled out until 2020 RB Leipzig will finish the first half of the Bundesliga season without captain and Hungarian defender Willi Orban, who has undergone knee surgery. Joe Wright 14 November, 2019 20:23 IST RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban (centre) has undergone an arthroscopy to correct a problem and will be sidelined until after the mid-season break. - Bongarts Joe Wright 14 November, 2019 20:23 IST RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban has been ruled out until 2020 due to a knee injury, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.The 27-year-old has undergone an arthroscopy to correct a problem and will be sidelined until after the mid-season break.Orban is set to miss the league matches with Cologne, Paderborn, Hoffenheim, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg.ALSO READ | Newcastle captain Lascelles to miss rest of 2019 with knee injuryHe will also be unavailable for the Champions League games against Benfica and Lyon, with Leipzig top of Group G on nine points from four matches.The Hungary defender has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season, scoring once.Leipzig, which is four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach in the table, begins the second half of the Bundesliga campaign at home to Union Berlin on January 18. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos