Football

Bundesliga referee wins compensation for age discrimination

The court in Frankfurt found the 49-year-old Manuel Gräfe, who officiated 289 Bundesliga games from 2004 through 2021, had been disadvantaged by the German soccer federation’s practice of not considering referees over the age of 47.

AP
FRANKFURT, Germany 25 January, 2023 21:50 IST
Representative image: Manuel Gräfe was awarded 48,500 euros ($52,800) in compensation.

A leading football referee in Germany was awarded 48,500 euros ($52,800) in compensation on Wednesday after a court found he was discriminated against when he was no longer considered for games because of his age.

