Schalke's Hoppe nets hat-trick to snap 30-game winless run Schalke, whose previous league win was back in January 2020, was a defeat away from matching Tasmania Berlin's Bundesliga record of 31 matches without a win. Reuters 09 January, 2021 22:34 IST Schalke 04's American teenager Matthew Hoppe got a sensational hat-trick on his fifth Bundesliga appearance to carry his struggling side to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 09 January, 2021 22:34 IST Schalke 04's American teenager Matthew Hoppe got a sensational hat-trick on his fifth Bundesliga appearance to carry his struggling side to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday and snap the Royal Blues' 30-game winless streak in the league.Hoppe, who made his Bundesliga debut in November, chipped the ball over keeper Oliver Baumann after a superb pass by Amine Harit to finish off a quick break three minutes before halftime.The pair combined perfectly twice more for the 19-year-old Hoppe to score again in the 57th and 63rd minutes.FOLLOW LIVE| Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga LIVE: Messi, Griezmann, Dembele start for Barca Morocco international Harit then turned scorer by drilling in their fourth goal after 80 minutes as Schalke climbed off the bottom of the table.The California-born Hoppe joined Schalke in 2019 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona.Schalke, whose previous league win was back in January 2020, was a defeat away from matching Tasmania Berlin's Bundesliga record of 31 matches without a win from the 1965/66 season.Schick goal rescues point for Leverkusen against WerderBayer 04 Leverkusen had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against visitor Werder Bremen on Saturday and avoid a third straight Bundesliga loss.READ | La Liga: En-Nesyri hat-trick helps Sevilla beat Sociedad Werder, who has won one of its last 12 league games, went ahead with Omer Toprak's close-range effort in the 52nd minute but Patrik Schick equalised on the rebound for the host following a lengthy VAR review in the 70th to earn a point.Leverkusen, unbeaten in its first 12 league games before losing twice, did not push for a second goal after levelling and is in third place on 29 points, two behind RB Leipzig who hosts Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.Bayern Munich is top on 33 despite its 3-2 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.