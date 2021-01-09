Schalke's Hoppe nets hat-trick to snap 30-game winless run

Schalke 04's American teenager Matthew Hoppe got a sensational hat-trick on his fifth Bundesliga appearance to carry his struggling side to a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday and snap the Royal Blues' 30-game winless streak in the league.

Hoppe, who made his Bundesliga debut in November, chipped the ball over keeper Oliver Baumann after a superb pass by Amine Harit to finish off a quick break three minutes before halftime.

The pair combined perfectly twice more for the 19-year-old Hoppe to score again in the 57th and 63rd minutes.

Morocco international Harit then turned scorer by drilling in their fourth goal after 80 minutes as Schalke climbed off the bottom of the table.

The California-born Hoppe joined Schalke in 2019 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona.

Schalke, whose previous league win was back in January 2020, was a defeat away from matching Tasmania Berlin's Bundesliga record of 31 matches without a win from the 1965/66 season.

Schick goal rescues point for Leverkusen against Werder

Bayer 04 Leverkusen had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against visitor Werder Bremen on Saturday and avoid a third straight Bundesliga loss.

Werder, who has won one of its last 12 league games, went ahead with Omer Toprak's close-range effort in the 52nd minute but Patrik Schick equalised on the rebound for the host following a lengthy VAR review in the 70th to earn a point.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in its first 12 league games before losing twice, did not push for a second goal after levelling and is in third place on 29 points, two behind RB Leipzig who hosts Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Bayern Munich is top on 33 despite its 3-2 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.