Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp expects intense Premier League restart

Jurgen Klopp loved seeing the return of the Bundesliga and insists matches behind closed doors can still provide ample nourishment for those craving a football fix.

The German top flight resumed over the weekend and Liverpool manager Klopp said his enjoyment of the spectacle was not dampened by the absence of fans, though he conceded that may be down to him being a "strange person".

While in an ideal world he would prefer stadiums to be full, Klopp wants people to appreciate the fact football is slowly returning after a prolonged coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

And the former Borussia Dortmund coach felt the league in which he used to manage had shown the way forward.



Jürgen Klopp on...



Reaction to training return

The process to get to this point

What those first sessions look like

How Melwood is set up



"Look, I love it," he told Liverpool's official website following a weekend of games in his homeland that included a 4-0 win for Dortmund over Schalke.

"In this part I'm a strange person; when I watch football – other games, not our games – I watch them most of the time without sound because I don't want to hear the commentary, I'm just interested in the game.

"So now for me it's completely normal to watch other football games. I love the game, I'm interested in what they do and stuff like this.

"I know, football behind closed doors, of course it's not the same. Why do we have to mention it? We all love it when we have contact, when we get cheered up by the people, when they push us through the yards and all that stuff. We love that but we cannot have it.

"Why would you think always about something you cannot have in the moment? Use the thing you have in the moment.

"And it looks like it will be possible – and it is in Germany already possible – to play behind closed doors. And the football games were really good; super goals, real fight, tight games, clear games, clear results, a proper fight.

"Imagine, the first night is a little bit like, 'Have a look here and there, how will it work, how does it feel?'.

"But in Germany so many teams play for pretty much everything – they want to stay in the league – and that's exactly the same what will happen in England."

On Tuesday it was announced that coronavirus tests carried out on 748 Premier League players and staff returned six positive results across three clubs, with no names disclosed.

It is hoped fixtures could recommence in June, with Klopp's side needing two more wins to claim a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

'Premier League return will be intense'

"I was over the moon, I would say," Klopp told the club's official website when asked how he felt about his players getting back to work at Melwood.

"I couldn't wait for a while now, so I am really happy that we are able to do this again – going back to Melwood, having small group training and stuff like this.

"It will be intense, for the coaches especially because a lot of players in small groups means a lot of sessions, but we've had enough time to rest so we will be fine. Can't wait. "

It is hoped fixtures could recommence in June, with Klopp calling on his side to be ready to hit the ground running.

"When we start, it goes really again for everything. The competition will make the intensity," he said.

"So, it's not about, 'Oh, Liverpool have to win two games'. By the way, we have to win two games when we start – it's not 'only two', it's two. It's not less or more.

"We have to win them, it's not that we want to win the last two or whatever and come through somehow.

"We want to play the best possible football, better than other teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting to stay in the league.

"We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd.

"But that's how it is. I never understood in life why you always want things you don't have, you cannot have. In this moment we cannot have that, so let's take the rest and make the absolute best of it."