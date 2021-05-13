Mueller's goal-scoring record, Champions League spots up for grabs in Bundesliga

The Bundesliga's penultimate matchday will offer plenty of drama as two of the four Champions League spots are still up for grabs while Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski will attempt to break a record that has stood for almost half a century.

With Bayern already crowned champion last week, attention has shifted to the teams battling for a spot in Europe's premier club competition next season.

The top four earn an automatic spot in the lucrative Champions League group stage, with Bayern joined by second-placed RB Leipzig, which secured its spot last week after Eintracht Frankfurt drew.

Leipzig, which lost to Borussia Dortmund last week and faces the side again later on Thursday in the German Cup final, is on 64 points and hosts third-placed VfL Wolfsburg, four points further back, on Sunday.

The 'Wolves' have been solid throughout the season under coach Oliver Glasner but have fourth-placed Dortmund breathing down their necks on 58 points and Eintracht Frankfurt just a point further back in fifth.

Dortmund has a difficult task ahead when it travels to Mainz 05, which is unbeaten in its last nine league matches -- the longest current streak in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, which could have top striker Erling Haaland back from injury, has won its last five league games and a German Cup victory on Thursday would see the club go into Sunday's game brimming with confidence.

Frankfurt is still in the running for a top-four spot despite managing just one win in its last four league matches and having been overtaken by Dortmund just last week. The side takes on already-relegated Schalke 04.

While Bayern has already sewn up the league title there is still a lot to play for with striker Robert Lewandowski on the brink of beating Gerd Mueller's league record of 40 goals in a season, dating back to the 1971/72 campaign. Lewandowski, set to add a sixth Bundesliga top scorer award to his collection, is on 39 goals following last week's hat-trick against Borussia Moenchengladbach and few would bet against him scoring again on Saturday when Bayern travels to Freiburg.

"Lewandowski is in sensational form at the moment," said Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer. "He still has two chances for the record and he really wants it. He will do everything he can to get the record and we as a team are happy for him."