Football

Union Berlin stumbles to 0-0 against bottom club Schalke

Union, which had won its previous six matches in all competitions in 2023, had far too few chances against the bottom side which has now played four goalless draws in a row.

19 February, 2023 22:20 IST
Schalke 04’s Maya Yoshida and Moritz Jenz after the Union Berlin match.

Schalke 04’s Maya Yoshida and Moritz Jenz after the Union Berlin match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Union Berlin missed the chance to seize the lead in the Bundesliga after stumbling to a goalless draw against struggling visitors Schalke 04 on Sunday to stay in second place on goal difference and end its perfect run this year.

Both teams made sure they were solid and disciplined at the back and allowed few chances for their opponents in a lacklustre first half.

Union was more aggressive after the break but its best chance came only in the 82nd minute when Jordan, under pressure from two defenders, sent a Sheraldo Becker cutback from close range over the bar.

The result left it in second place on 43 points, the same as leaders Bayern Munich, which lost 3-2 to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund, third on 40, is in action against Hertha Berlin later.

Schalke is in last place on 13. 

