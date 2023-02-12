Football

Bundesliga: Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt on target to stretch Dortmund’s perfect record

Bynoe-Gittens, the 18-year-old England youth international, who is coming into his own at Dortmund, broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, seconds after coming on.

Reuters
BREMEN, Germany 12 February, 2023 11:30 IST
Borussia Dortmund player Julian Brandt celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on February 11, 2023.

Borussia Dortmund player Julian Brandt celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt scored in the second half to register a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday as it extended its winning run this year and stayed within three points of the top.

It was Dortmund’s 15th goal by a teenager this season, as many as all the other Bundesliga teams combined.

Brandt then capped a fine performance with a goal of his own in the 85th to hand Dortmund its fifth win from five league games this year.

“I am not only satisfied with the result but always with the way we played out this win,” sad Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

“It is not easy to leave Bremen with a win. The fact that again a substitute (Bynoe-Gittens) scored is proof of the balance of our squad.”

The Ruhr valley club, who face Chelsea on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16, is in third place on 40 points, three behind leader Bayern Munich and two off second-placed Union Berlin, who won 2-1 at RB Leipzig.

