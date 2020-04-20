Alphonso Davies signs new Bayern deal until 2025

Alphonso Davies has penned a two-year extension to his Bayern Munich contract, which now runs until 2025.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Bundesliga champion in July 2018 and started training with the club in November of that year after completing the MLS season with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Davies made six first-team appearances off the bench last term and has made a further 29 in all competitions this season after converting to left-back, with David Alaba having featured predominantly in the centre of defence to help Bayern's injury woes at the back.

The Canada international's previous deal was due to expire in 2023 but Bayern confirmed he has put pen to paper on fresh terms.

"I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and it was a dream come true for me to be able to play here," he told the club's website.

"I felt comfortable from day one. I want to get as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is FC Bayern's DNA."

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "Alphonso has developed very well at FC Bayern and has earned this contract extension with his impressive performances.

"We are happy that he will remain with FC Bayern in the long term. He delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch."

Davies won a league and DFB-Pokal last season and was also part of the Bayern reserves side which won promotion to the third tier.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "I am very pleased that FC Bayern and Alphonso have made a long-term commitment to each other.

"With his speed, his enthusiasm and his professional attitude, Alphonso is an ideal fit for our team. He is also a real asset in human terms.

"It is up to all of us here to ensure that Alphonso continues to stabilise his very good performance, that he takes the next steps in his development with the same concentration and courage as he has up until now."