Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Augsburg v Mainz postponed due to COVID-19 Mainz, on Wednesday, submitted a request to reschedule Saturday's Bundesliga game against FC Augsburg, saying it did not have the necessary number of eligible players available. Reuters 11 March, 2022 09:44 IST Nineteen members of the Mainz first-team set-up had tested positive, including 13 players and head coach Bo Svensson. - Reuters Reuters 11 March, 2022 09:44 IST The German Football League (DFL) on Thursday postponed this weekend's Bundesliga fixture between FC Augsburg and Mainz 05 due to high number of COVID-19 cases in the visiting side's squad.Mainz on Wednesday submitted a request to reschedule Saturday's game, saying it did not have the necessary number of eligible players available."The match will be rescheduled because Mainz still does not have the minimum number of players required by the DFL match regulations as a result of positive corona findings," the DFL said. For Mainz it will the second consecutive Bundesliga match to be postponed, after last week's home game against Borussia Dortmund had been moved to March 16 after 13 players tested positive for COVID-19."We would all rather have played football on Saturday," said Mainz Sporting Director Christian Heidel."However, we are relieved that the DFL approved our request. It's a decision made in the spirit of fair play and health of the players," he added.