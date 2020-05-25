Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Leverkusen coach Bosz admits Bundesliga home advantage is over Peter Bosz will see how Bayer Leverkusen cope without its home fans this week for the first time since the Bundesliga hiatus was ended. John Skilbeck 25 May, 2020 17:58 IST Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen has won six of its past seven games. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 25 May, 2020 17:58 IST Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz is not surprised home advantage has been lost since the Bundesliga resumed behind closed doors.Just three of 18 matches over the last two weekends have been won by host teams, with the absence of supporters widely cited as a likely factor.Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin are the only sides to have won a home fixture over the past fortnight.Leverkusen has notched impressive away victories at Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach in that time, but on Tuesday it will return to the BayArena for the first time since the league's suspension was lifted.READ | Favre optimistic over Sancho, Hummels and Witsel ahead of Bayern clash After two months in hiatus, the German top flight has made a smooth return, albeit with sterile atmospheres meaning home sides forsake the boost they previously gained from fans' encouragement."I don't think that's a coincidence," Bosz said on Monday, speaking about the sudden decline in home wins."It's easier for the away teams when there are no fans in the stadium. Without spectators, it comes down more to the quality of players on the teams."Wolfsburg will be Tuesday's opposition for Leverkusen, whch has won six of its past seven games to surge to fourth in the table.Bosz, quoted on Leverkusen's official website, said: "Against Wolfsburg it will be tough again - we have to give 100 per cent over 90 minutes and absolutely win the game." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos