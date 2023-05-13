Bundesliga

Leverkusen’s injured Andrich and Kossounou out for rest of season

Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Europa League semifinal against AS Roma in Rome on May 11, 2023.

Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Europa League semifinal against AS Roma in Rome on May 11, 2023.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich and Odilon Kossounou have been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up injuries in their 1-0 Europa League semifinal first-leg loss at AS Roma on Thursday, the club said on Friday.

“Leverkusen will be without Odilon Kossounou and Robert Andrich for the remainder of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“Kossounou suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh. Andrich suffered a metatarsal fracture towards the end of the game.”

Leverkusen, bidding for its first European final in 21 years, will have little time to recover before Thursday’s return leg against Roma, with VfB Stuttgart awaiting in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Coach Xabi Alonso’s team was on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions until last week’s league loss to Cologne and it is battling to hold on to sixth place in the Bundesliga, which would secure a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Leverkusen is on 48 points with three games left. VfL Wolfsburg is in seventh on 46 while Mainz 05 is on 45 in eighth spot.

Stuttgart, in 16th, is in the relegation playoff spot, level on points with 17th-placed VfL Bochum.

“There is still everything to fight for against Roma but our focus now is on Sunday and Stuttgart,” Alonso told a press conference on Friday.

“It is a very important game for us and for Stuttgart. We have to recover quickly. We need a good game. We want to hold on to sixth place.”

