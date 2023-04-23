Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies ruled out with hamstring injury

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has been ruled out with a hamstring injury during the Bundesliga game against 1. FSV Mainz 05 and will be out of action for the ‘time being’, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

“Scans have revealed that the 22-year-old Canadian suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring during Saturday’s away match at 1. FSV Mainz 05. Davies went to ground following a running duel in the ninth minute and was forced off early,” Bayern added.

A return date for Davies, however, has not been mentioned.

The Canadian has played 38 times for the Bavarians this season and has cemented his position as an attacking wing-back, both for club and country.

At the FIFA World Cup, he scored one of the fastest-ever goals in the group stage of the tournament, netting in just 68 seconds.

The injury will be matter of serious concern for manager Thomas Tuchel, who has won just one game in six matches since he joined Bayern Munich, replacing Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bundesliga side lost its top spot in the Bundesliga to rival Borussia Dortmund, after 1-3 a loss to Mainz, with Dortmund going on top with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

With five matches to go, the race for the league title is expected to go right down to the wire, with Bayern facing Hertha next while Dortmund travels to Bochum.