Bundesliga: Bayern eases past Mainz 3-1 to move third

Bayern Munich struck twice in five minutes through Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane to cruise past Mainz 05 3-1 on Saturday and move into third place in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 09:38 IST , MAINZ, Germany

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after the match.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

German champions Bayern Munich struck twice in five minutes through Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane to cruise past Mainz 05 3-1 on Saturday and move into third place in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern enjoyed a strong start as they looked to end their three-game losing run against their opponents in Mainz.

They took an 11th-inute lead when in-form Leroy Sane won possession in his own half, charged forward to feed France winger Coman, who controlled the ball with one touch and fired home.

Mainz almost got an equaliser two minutes later but Lee Jae-sung’s header was tipped onto the post by keeper Sven Ulreich and Bayern doubled their lead when England captain Kane bagged his ninth goal of the season with a close-range header.

The hosts looked to have little to offer in terms of attacking threat but as Bayern took its foot off the gas they got their opportunity in the 43rd minute when Anthony Caci found too much space on the left and rifled home to cut the lead.

Mainz had a golden chance to level through Stefan Bell but his shot, with Ulreich beaten, sailed narrowly wide in the 57th.

Just two minutes later, however, Bayern made it 3-1 thanks to Leon Goretzka’s low drive from the edge of the box.

The Bavarians, who travel to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, are on 20 points, one behind second-placed VfB Stuttgart, and two adrift of Bayer Leverkusen, 2-1 winners at VfL Wolfsburg. Mainz, still without a win this season, is 17th on two points. 

