Bayern Munich injury update: Japan international Hiroki Ito’s debut delayed after foot surgery

Bayern Munich and Japan centre-back Hiroki Ito underwent another surgery on his injured foot on Tuesday, the latest setback for the Japan defender.

The 25-year-old is yet to play a competitive match for Bayern, having arrived in the summer from Stuttgart for a reported fee of 23.5 million euros (USD 25.6 million).

“Hiroki Ito required further surgery on his metatarsal. This took place today, Tuesday, and went well,” Bayern said in a statement.

“The FC Bayern defender will therefore be sidelined again for the time being and will restart his rehab programme as soon as possible.”

Bundesliga leader Bayern had expected Ito to return at the end of October or start of November.

In a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s home Champions League game against Benfica, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said Ito “has to stay patient.”

“He’ll have to continue with his break and after that he’ll reach his best level but it’s tough for him and for us as well,” he said.

He broke his metarsal in a pre-season friendly against lower division side FC Dueren in July.

Ito made his Japan debut in 2022 and has since played 19 international games, scoring one goal.