Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Bayern Munich lets sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse

Bayern has drawn criticism over the sponsorship with fans angry about doing a deal with a country facing allegations of human rights violations, including over LGBT rights and its treatment of migrant workers.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 17:41 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bayern Munich's deal with Qatar Airways will expire at the end of June this year.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bayern Munich’s deal with Qatar Airways will expire at the end of June this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bayern Munich’s deal with Qatar Airways will expire at the end of June this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Germany’s Bayern Munich will not renew a much-criticised sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways after it expires at the end of June, the Bundesliga champion said on Wednesday.

The club said the deal would end by mutual consent after five years and that the connections forged with fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways would remain.

Bayern has drawn criticism over the sponsorship with fans angry about doing a deal with a country facing allegations of human rights violations, including over LGBT rights and its treatment of migrant workers.

ALSO READ: Guerreiro joins Bayern from Dortmund on free transfer

Concerns were highlighted during last year’s World Cup, hosted by Qatar.

Qatari authorities have previously described criticism of their country as unfair and misinformed, pointing to labour law reforms enacted since 2018 and accusing some critics of racism and double standards.

“Both partners have actively promoted an exchange between cultures,” said the club in a statement.

“It has always been the goal of FC Bayern and Qatar Airways to connect people through football, including women’s football. Trusting, open exchanges have created friendships that will continue,” they added.

Akbar Al Baker, CEO Qatar Airways said the company had enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Bayern Munich for years.

“We wish the team all the best for the future,” he added. 

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
