Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane bags hattrick in 3-0 win over Augsburg

Bayern, which takes on Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, is undefeated in the Bundesliga and on 29 points following its fifth consecutive league game without conceding a goal.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 08:17 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and his hat-trick goal during the Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's third goal and his hat-trick goal during the Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and his hat-trick goal during the Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored a hat-trick with two of the goals in second-half stoppage time, to give the league leader a 3-0 win over visitor Augsburg on Friday and open up an eight-point gap at the top with its sixth straight clean sheet across all competitions.

Bayern, which takes on Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, is undefeated in the Bundesliga and on 29 points following its fifth consecutive league game without conceding a goal.

Second-placed RB Leipzig, who travels to Hoffenheim on Saturday, is on 21 points.

“We said at half-time we should just keep going and create chances. Thankfully we got the penalty and from there the game opened up.” Kane, who has scored 14 league goals this season, told reporters.

Kane has scored 50 league goals since joining Bayern last year, needing just 43 Bundesliga games to reach that mark, faster than any player in the league’s history.

Bayern has a busy schedule coming up with PSG on Tuesday before the trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in a week. It caps off its 11-day four-match run with the German Cup last-16 clash at home to holder Bayer Leverkusen on December 3.

ALSO READ | FFF rejects PSG request in Mbappe 55 million euros back pay dispute

“We have a big week ahead with PSG in the Champions League then Dortmund then Leverkusen in the Cup. We’re in a good moment, we’re feeling good and should just keep the momentum up,” Kane said.

As expected Bayern had more than 70% possession for much of the first half but Augsburg had keeper Nediljko Labrovic to thank for a goalless first half after the Croatia international stopped efforts from Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka, who also hit the crossbar four minutes after the restart.

Labrovic then denied Michael Olise in the 51st but could do nothing to prevent Kane from scoring with a well-taken 63rd minute penally.

The England captain was then awarded another penalty following a lengthy VAR review in stoppage time with Augsburg’s Keven Schlotterbeck sent off for tripping him in front of goal.

Labrovic was beaten by Kane once more after picking the wrong side again before the forward completed his hat-trick only seconds later after controlling a Goretzka cross with a superb first touch and then heading in.

