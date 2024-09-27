MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayer Leverkusen ready for ‘full throttle’ Bayern Munich, says Xabi Alonso

League leader Bayern has won all four of its Bundesliga matches this season and sits top of the standings with 12 points, three more than second-placed Leverkusen.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 16:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso slammed his side’s poor defending after it edged out a 4-3 win over VfL Wolfsburg in its last match.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso slammed his side’s poor defending after it edged out a 4-3 win over VfL Wolfsburg in its last match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso slammed his side’s poor defending after it edged out a 4-3 win over VfL Wolfsburg in its last match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen is expecting Bayern Munich to go all out when the sides meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday and the champion will need to produce a perfect performance to take anything from the match, manager Xabi Alonso said.

Leverkusen last season became the first team to finish a Bundesliga campaign unbeaten as it lifted the trophy and ended Bayern’s run of 11 straight titles, but this time around, its Bavarian opponent is determined to reclaim its crown.

League leader Bayern has won all four of its Bundesliga matches this season and sits top of the standings with 12 points, three more than second-placed Leverkusen.

“The anticipation is great and we want to show a good game. We need a perfect performance to take something home with us,” Alonso told reporters on Friday.

“FC Bayern have made a good start to the season, it will be a challenge tomorrow. We need to play at our highest level, with and against the ball for 90 minutes. Bayern will go full throttle, we have to be ready for that,” he added.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Bayern relishing test against champion Leverkusen, says Kompany

Leverkusen has been defensively fragile this season, conceding nine goals in four league games, and it let in three in a roller-coaster 4-3 win over VfL Wolfsburg in its last match.

After the match, Alonso slammed his side’s poor defending and ahead of their game against Bayern, the Spaniard once again stressed the need for discipline in defence.

“The team has to be compact, we have to defend together as a team. We have a clear game plan, we can’t be too soft and we can’t allow large gaps,” Alonso said.

“We have a clear game plan as to how we want to play. We will give everything... If we don’t defend well, it’s hard for the players to win. We want to be consistent. We don’t want to be up and down,” he said.

Following its league clash against Bayern, Leverkusen hosts Italian side AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayer Leverkusen ready for ‘full throttle’ Bayern Munich, says Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  2. IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger’ Robi, who alleged attack during Kanpur Test, says he fell sick
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair enters semifinals, Srikanth eliminated in quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand loses Latham early, Sri Lanka declares at 602 after Kamindu Mendis’ 182
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayer Leverkusen ready for ‘full throttle’ Bayern Munich, says Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  2. Bayer Leverkusen, leaving it late: All the stoppage time goals since 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Last-gasp Boniface goal gives Leverkusen victory, Stuttgart outclasses Dortmund
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Olise, Kane among the goals as five-star Bayern Munich sinks Bremen
    Reuters
  5. Dortmund coach Sahin says possible player strike over workload a serious concern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayer Leverkusen ready for ‘full throttle’ Bayern Munich, says Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  2. IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger’ Robi, who alleged attack during Kanpur Test, says he fell sick
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair enters semifinals, Srikanth eliminated in quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand loses Latham early, Sri Lanka declares at 602 after Kamindu Mendis’ 182
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment