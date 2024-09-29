Bayern says Kane’s ankle injury is not as bad as initially feared

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane’s left ankle injury is not as serious as initially feared, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

“Examinations by the club’s medical unit on Sunday determined a positive development,” the Bavarian powerhouse said. “Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment.”

The club did not say whether Kane will be fit for Bayern’s visit to Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old forward limped off the field late in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday after getting a knock to the ankle in a tussle for the ball with Leverkusen’s Amine Adli.

Kane failed to have a shot at goal against Leverkusen but has been instrumental in Bayern’s attack again this season. He scored five goals and set up six more in the first four league games, while scoring four goals in the 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the club’s opening Champions League game.

He also scored in Bayern’s opening German Cup match.