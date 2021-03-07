Lewandowski hattrick as Bayern rallies to beat Dortmund 4-2

Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski scored late to keep Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga with a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in their “Klassiker” on Saturday.

Lewandowski completed his hattrick in the last minute, shortly after Goretzka put Bayern ahead for the first time after Erling Haaland had fired the visitor 2-0 ahead after only nine minutes.

The win keeps Bayern two points clear of Leipzig, which increased the pressure on the defending champion earlier with a 3-0 win at Freiburg. Ten rounds remain after this weekend.

It was the sixth consecutive league game in which Dortmund conceded at least four goals in Munich, a bitter blow for Edin Terzić’s team after frustrating Bayern for the first 88 minutes.

The visitor made a furious start. Haaland scored in the second minute with the help of a deflection from Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, seven minutes before Thorgan Hazard set Haaland up for a tap in.

READ | Leipzig moves top of Bundesliga before Bayern-Dortmund clash

But Lewandowski pulled one back in the 26th and equalized from the penalty spot before the interval after Mahmoud Dahoud fouled Kingsley Coman in the area. A VAR review confirmed it was the correct decision.

Haaland hurt his right foot after a challenge from Boateng and had to go off in the 60th. Boateng was carried off 10 minutes later after injuring himself making a clearance.

Bayern pushed harder for the win with Dortmund relying on long balls forward for reserve team striker Steffen Tigges. The visitor was without Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro due to injury.

Goretzka capitalized on a defensive mistake to make the breakthrough in off the left post, and Lewandowski claimed his 31st goal of the season while Dortmund was still reeling.