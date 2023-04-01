Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE updates, Bundesliga: When, where to watch; Streaming info; Predicted 11

Follow live updates of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match from the Allianz Arena in Munich. 

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 April, 2023 20:45 IST
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and Leroy Sane during training.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and Leroy Sane during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match from the Allianz Arena in Munich.

PREVIEW

New Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he had regrets over how his time with Borussia Dortmund came to an end but is now fully focused on his new role as they welcome his former team in a clash that could define the Bundesliga title race.

Tuchel returned to Germany to take over Bayern during the international break when it made the shock decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann with the team second in the Bundesliga and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The former Chelsea and Paris St Germain boss previously coached Dortmund from 2015 to 2017, winning the German Cup in his second season.

But he chose not to dwell on the past as he prepares to lead his new side against his former employers, who are a point ahead in the standings.

Read full article HERE

Predicted 11
Bayern Munich: Sommer(GK); Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Cancelo, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Muller; Choupo-Moting
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel(GK); Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Bellingham, Can, Guerreiro; Brandt, Haller, Reus
When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match kick-off?
The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST, April 1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match be telecasted?
The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.
Where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match be live streamed?
The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

