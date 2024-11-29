Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel promised “a hot fight” when unbeaten league leader Bayern Munich visits the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Bayern is already 10 points clear of fifth-placed Dortmund after just 11 games.

The rare shining light in Dortmund’s stuttering season however has been its home form.

In all competitions, Dortmund has won eight from eight at its 82,000-strong Westfalenstadion fortress, compared to just three wins in 10 away from home.

Speaking on Wednesday after Dortmund’s 3-0 Champions League win at Dinamo Zagreb, Kobel readied himself and his team for “a hot fight in an incredible atmosphere.”

“We know what they can do, they’re incredibly strong. But we know what we can do as well.”

Bayern is six points clear in the league and is a heavy favourite to reclaim the Bundesliga title, having let it slip for the first time in 11 years last season.

England captain Harry Kane is in fine form, with 14 goals in 11 league games, while the red-hot Jamal Musiala has become a more regular scorer this term.

“It’s harder to beat Bayern than it has been for a long time. Harry Kane has an incredible goal rate,” said Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Last season, Kane scored a hat-trick on his Der Klassiker debut as Bayern won 4-0 in Dortmund.

While its attack is clearly firing, Bayern’s recent run of form is built on resolute defence.

Bayern has kept seven straight clean sheets dating back to October’s 4-1 thumping in Barcelona, a clear sign coach Vincent Kompany’s tweaks have taken effect.

If Dortmund is to take something away from Saturday’s game, it will need to overturn a poor recent record against Bayern.

Last season’s 2-0 win in Munich was Dortmund’s first league victory over Bayern since 2018.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens celebrates scoring its fourth goal with Felix Nmecha during the Bundesliga game against Freiburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Those wins bookended a run of nine losses and one draw, with Bayern scoring 33 goals to Dortmund’s 11 in that time.

Dortmund may also be without midfielder Julian Brandt, who was taken off at half-time in midweek with a thigh injury.

Calling Brandt “extremely important”, coach Nuri Sahin said: “I hope he comes back quickly -- he’s almost irreplaceable for us.”

Elsewhere, Leverkusen travels to the German capital to take on Union Berlin on Saturday, while second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt plays at Heidenheim on Sunday.

Leipzig will look to get its season back on track when it hosts Wolfsburg. Equal on points with Bayern three rounds ago, Leipzig have lost twice and drawn once to fall back to the pack.