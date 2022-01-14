Bundesliga

Bayern Munich signs Korean teen talent Lee on loan

"I want to settle in quickly so that I can give my best performances," Lee told Bayern's website.

Bayern Munich announced Friday that it has signed South Korean teenager Hyun-ju Lee on loan with the midfielder hoping to emulate fellow 18-year-old Jamal Musiala by breaking into the first team.

Lee has signed for the Bundesliga leader from the academy of K-League club FC Pohang Steelers on a one-year loan deal and the South Korean junior international will play for Bayern's reserves.

He will live at the boarding school on the campus of Bayern's academy and had his first training session on Friday.

"I want to settle in quickly so that I can give my best performances," Lee told Bayern's website.

The Korean said he looks up to Bayern's Germany internationals Joshua Kimmich, "I can learn a lot from his defensive work", and Musiala, 18, "a player I look up to because we are the same age".

