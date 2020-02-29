Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Freiburg: Sancho decisive again as anti-Hopp chants cause brief interruption

Jadon Sancho scored in a seventh successive Bundesliga home match to secure Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Dortmund started with Erling Haaland on the bench, but Sancho continued his fine streak without the Norwegian, finishing confidently in the 15th minute after good work by Thorgan Hazard in one of the few first-half highlights.

The contest was momentarily paused early in the second period to allow for an announcement that urged Dortmund fans to halt offensive chants about Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp.

This came after the German Football Association (DFB) banned Dortmund fans from attending Hoffenheim matches for the next two seasons earlier this month, with similar chanting in December triggering a suspended sentence from 2018.

Freiburg became a more prominent attacking threat once play resumed and was unfortunate to not get an equaliser when Lukasz Piszczek cleared Nils Petersen's header off the line.

Dortmund had to withstand further pressure towards the end, but it held firm for a hard-earned win that keeps it third and within four points of leader Bayern Munich.