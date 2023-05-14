Dortmund beats Gladbach 5-2 to keep Bundesliga title hopes alive

Borussia Dortmund scored four goals in a dazzling 32-minute first-half spell to ease past Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-2 on Saturday and stay in the title hunt with two matches left in the Bundesliga season.

Dortmund is on 67 points in second place, one behind leader Bayern Munich, the 6-0 winner over Schalke 04 earlier on Saturday. Dortmund travels to Augsburg next weekend while Bayern faces Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig.

The host shot out of the blocks and went in front after five minutes when Donyell Malen nodded in from close range after Sebastien Haller’s shot from the edge of the box got deflected.

Jude Bellingham slotted in a penalty in the 18th minute before Haller’s spectacular backheel flick made it 3-0 just two minutes later.

With Gladbach down for the count, Haller added another goal with a well-timed volley from Malen’s cutback in the 32nd.

“We showed today that we will keep believing until the end and we will chase everything until the end,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

“We still have two games, after that we will see whether it was enough. Bayern have to step on the gas and we will as well.”

Dortmund gradually eased off, allowing Gladbach to pull back a goal with a Ramy Bensebaini spot kick in the 75th minute and further cut the gap with Lars Stindl’s low drive five minutes before the end.

But Gio Reyna struck again for the hosts with the last kick of the game to make it 5-2.