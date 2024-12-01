Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich scored an 85th-minute equaliser through in-form Jamal Musiala to rescue a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Klassiker on Saturday and go seven points clear at the top.

Dortmund, which had won its previous six home games in the league this season, took a 27th-minute lead thanks to Jamie Gittens’s superb solo effort before the visitors suffered another blow six minutes later when top scorer Harry Kane was taken off injured.

The Bavarians, who had won their last seven matches across all competitions without conceding a goal, improved after the break and carved out a string of chances but lacked some clinical finish before Musiala’s equaliser.

In a rollercoaster first half, Dortmund had to take off injured defender Waldemar Anton after only 17 minutes.

The hosts, however, struck with their first chance of the game when England youth international Gittens shook off Konrad Laimer, charged into the box and whipped a shot past keeper Manuel Neuer for his fourth league goal.

Bayern, unbeaten in the league, then saw Kane, who has 14 league goals, taken off and replaced by Thomas Mueller.

The veteran player almost scored two minutes after the restart when Musiala found him in the box but his point-blank effort was blocked by keeper Gregor Kobel.

With the visitors now in control, Musiala tried his luck from 20 metres with a curled, low shot before Leroy Sane’s poor finish saw his own effort from close range sail wide.

Bayern’s Neuer still had to come to the rescue in the 62nd to deny Marcel Sabitzer and keep his team in the game before the unmarked Musiala struck with five minutes remaining, heading in Michael Olise’s cross for his sixth league goal.

Bayern is on 30 points in top spot, seven ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, which are in action at Heidenheim on Sunday. Dortmund remains in fifth on 20.