Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga as current league leader Bayern Munich faces fifth-place side Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Saturday.
LIVE SCORE
STARTING XIs
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Live-streaming and Telecast info
When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST, Saturday, November 30 at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany.
Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match in India?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.
The match will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2024-25: BVB 1-0 FCB Der Klassiker updates; Gittens scores
- West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE score; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-2 ARS; Trossard makes it two for the Gunners
- La Liga 2024-25: Hansi Flick makes no excuses for Barcelona’s slump, eyes turnaround in form
- Premier League 2024-25: Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle
- Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Dilraj bags four goals as India wins 16-0 against Chinese Taipei
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE