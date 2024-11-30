 />
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2024-25: BVB 1-0 FCB Der Klassiker updates; Gittens scores

BVB vs FCB: Follow live coverage of the Bundesliga 2024-25 match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 23:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga as current league leader Bayern Munich faces fifth-place side Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Saturday.

Live-streaming and Telecast info

When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST, Saturday, November 30 at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany.
Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match in India?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.
The match will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

