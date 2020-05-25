Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Favre optimistic over Sancho, Hummels and Witsel ahead of Bayern clash Mats Hummels, Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel had been considered doubts for Der Klassiker, but Lucien Favre thinks all could feature. Ryan Benson 25 May, 2020 17:25 IST Jadon Sancho has only been fit enough to make two substitute appearances since the leagure restarted. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 25 May, 2020 17:25 IST Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is expecting Jadon Sancho and Mats Hummels to be involved in Tuesday's Klassiker against Bayern Munich, while Axel Witsel could also be in the squad.Dortmund hosts Bayern in a potentially vital match for the title race, with Favre's side heading into the clash four points adrift of the pacesetter.Both sides have resumed their Bundesliga campaigns following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus with a pair of wins – Dortmund beating rivals Schalke and Wolfsburg, while Bayern eased past Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.Favre has had to contend with injury problems since the resumption, however. Sancho has only been fit enough to make two substitute appearances, Hummels was withdrawn halfway through Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg with an Achilles issue and Witsel has missed the past two fixtures with a muscular problem.READ | Dortmund v Bayern: Brandt ready for centre stage in Klassiker But there is a chance all three could take part in some capacity."I think Mats Hummels will be okay to play. I can't say for sure, but I'm 99 per cent [sure] he will be on the pitch," Favre said. "Axel Witsel started to train with the team yesterday [Sunday]. He could be in the squad."Jadon was lacking training. He has now been training with the squad for 10 days. He played 20 minutes against Schalke and a little more against Wolfsburg. He did well. He is getting there slowly."He did well in training and slowly but steadily gets back to his old level. He is getting there, I don’t see a problem – we'll see."Bayern warmed up for the trip to Dortmund with an entertaining 5-2 win over Frankfurt – Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies catching the eye in particular for Die Roten. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos