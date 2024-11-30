Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will look to end Borussia Dortmund’s winning run at home this season when it travels to the Ruhr valley for their “Klassiker” on Saturday.

The undefeated Bavarians could hardly have hoped for a better time for the big Bundesliga clash, having already carved out a six-point lead at the top with the league’s best attack and defence.

It has not conceded a goal in its last five league matches and has netted 36 times in its 11 Bundesliga matches so far. Top scorer Harry Kane already has 14 league goals this season.

Dortmund has had a rollercoaster domestic campaign while enjoying a stellar run in the Champions League. Its 5-1 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday kept it firmly on course for automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

Hampered by injuries, it has dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga on 19 points, 10 behind Bayern, after failing to win any of its away matches in the league this season.

It has, however, won all six Bundesliga home matches and their injury list has been getting shorter. Defender Niklas Sule is the latest player to be back fit, hoping to face his former club.

But coach Nuri Sahin could be without midfielder Julian Brandt, who picked up a knock in Zagreb.

“It will be tight for the match on the weekend,” Sahin said. “He is very important for our game, almost irreplaceable for us.”

-inputs from Reuters