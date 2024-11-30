 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker

Here is everything you need to know about the Bundesliga 2024-25 match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich from the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany. 

Published : Nov 30, 2024 12:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Bayern’s Harry Kane, right, and head coach Vincent Kompany attend a training session.
FILE - Bayern’s Harry Kane, right, and head coach Vincent Kompany attend a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Bayern’s Harry Kane, right, and head coach Vincent Kompany attend a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will look to end Borussia Dortmund’s winning run at home this season when it travels to the Ruhr valley for their “Klassiker” on Saturday.

The undefeated Bavarians could hardly have hoped for a better time for the big Bundesliga clash, having already carved out a six-point lead at the top with the league’s best attack and defence.

It has not conceded a goal in its last five league matches and has netted 36 times in its 11 Bundesliga matches so far. Top scorer Harry Kane already has 14 league goals this season.

ALSO READ: Dortmund forward Guirassy improving ahead of Bayern Munich game

Dortmund has had a rollercoaster domestic campaign while enjoying a stellar run in the Champions League. Its 5-1 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday kept it firmly on course for automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

Hampered by injuries, it has dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga on 19 points, 10 behind Bayern, after failing to win any of its away matches in the league this season.

It has, however, won all six Bundesliga home matches and their injury list has been getting shorter. Defender Niklas Sule is the latest player to be back fit, hoping to face his former club.

But coach Nuri Sahin could be without midfielder Julian Brandt, who picked up a knock in Zagreb.

“It will be tight for the match on the weekend,” Sahin said. “He is very important for our game, almost irreplaceable for us.”

-inputs from Reuters

When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST, Saturday, November 30 at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany.
Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match in India?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.
The match will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Borussia Dortmund /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK openers hit fifties to pile pressure on IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England dominates New Zealand through all-round show, remain on verge of victory
    AFP
  4. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI live score, Day 1: Rain continues to play spoilsport; Play likely to be called off
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo stops security to take selfie with fan after Saudi Pro League game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund forward Guirassy improving ahead of Bayern Munich game
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern’s winning run means little ahead of Klassiker at Dortmund, says Kompany
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress
    AFP
  5. Borussia Dortmund CEO defends club’s sponsorship deal with Germany’s biggest arms manufacturer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK openers hit fifties to pile pressure on IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, Bundesliga 2024-25: When, where to watch Der Klassiker
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England dominates New Zealand through all-round show, remain on verge of victory
    AFP
  4. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI live score, Day 1: Rain continues to play spoilsport; Play likely to be called off
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo stops security to take selfie with fan after Saudi Pro League game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment