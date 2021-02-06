Bundesliga: Dortmund slips up in Freiburg, RB Leipzig cruises past Schalke

Borussia Dortmund conceded two goals in three minutes to slump to a 2-1 loss at Freiburg on Saturday and drop 16 points behind leader Bayern Munich while putting its hopes of a Champions League spot next season at risk.

Dortmund has long given up on the title but its third loss in the last four league games meant it remained in sixth place.

Freiburg stunned the visitor with two goals in three minutes after the break with Jeong Woo-yeong firing in from 20 metres in the 49th minute and Jonathan Schmid in the 52nd.

RELATED | Bayern Munich fumes over seven-hour delay to departure for Qatar

Emre Can had hit the woodwork in the first half for Dortmund but it was dazed following the double strike after the break.

The introduction of teenager Youssoufa Moukoko gave it some inspiration and he hit the post once more. The 16-year-old then cut the deficit in the 77th firing in from a tight angle after a good run from Erling Haaland but could do nothing more to avoid his club's fourth loss in the last five away matches.

Dortmund is on 32 points, three off Bayer Leverkusen, winner 5-2 over VfB Stuttgart, in fourth place that leads to the Champions League.

- Leipzig thumps bottom-placed club Schalke 3-0 -

RB Leipzig cruised past host Schalke 3-0 on Saturday to stay seven points behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich in second place and leave its opponent anchored at the bottom of the table.

Nordi Mukiele struck in first half stoppage time when he drilled in a corner to take the lead while Schalke, with only one win this season, defended well for the half but was toothless up front.

ALSO READ | Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

The visitor should have scored again early in the second half with Alexander Sorloth coming close in the 47th.

Marcel Sabitzer did it better in the 73rd to add their second goal of the afternoon and kill off any Schalke thoughts of a comeback before Willi Orban's 87th minute header made it 3-0.

Leipzig is on 41 points, with Bayern, winner 1-0 at Hertha Berlin on Friday, on 48. VfL Wolfsburg is third on 38 following its 2-0 victory at Augsburg.