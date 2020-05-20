Can: Dortmund needs Ronaldo-like spirit to overhaul Bayern

Emre Can believes Borussia Dortmund have the required belief to pass Bayern Munich and win the Bundesliga, citing the drive of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as an example to follow.

The former Juve, Liverpool and Bayern midfielder joined Dortmund initially on loan in January, with the club making the move permanent for €25 million within weeks.

Can insists he did not move to BVB to settle for second place and has been impressed by the development of a winning mentality within the club, which he felt was lacking immediately after his arrival.

Dortmund hosts leader Bayern, which it trails by four points, next Tuesday as it looks to avenge a 4-0 defeat in November's reverse fixture.

"In my first few weeks at BVB, I felt that maybe that [belief] was missing a little," Can told Bild. "In the meantime, that has definitely changed. It is more serious, more focused."

Referring to his experience playing alongside Ronaldo at Juve, Can added: "If he loses a training game, he is in a bad mood.

"If he wins, he celebrates in the dressing room and annoys the losers. That mentality drives on not only him, but everyone.

"I moved to BVB because I want to win titles. I didn't come to consolidate second place behind Bayern. Our goal at BVB is to land in front of Bayern and that is why we need a win next week. If we are as close to Bayern as we are now, we don't have to hide [our goal]."

Dortmund made a positive start after the resumption of Bundesliga action at the weekend, beating rival Schalke 4-0 despite the absence of Can through injury.