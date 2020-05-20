Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Can: Dortmund needs Ronaldo-like spirit to overhaul Bayern As the build-up to Der Klassiker intensifies, Emre Can feels Borussia Dortmund now has the right mentality to topple the champions. Chris Myson 20 May, 2020 21:09 IST Emre Can recently joined Borussia Dortmund from Juventus. - Bongarts Chris Myson 20 May, 2020 21:09 IST Emre Can believes Borussia Dortmund have the required belief to pass Bayern Munich and win the Bundesliga, citing the drive of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as an example to follow.The former Juve, Liverpool and Bayern midfielder joined Dortmund initially on loan in January, with the club making the move permanent for €25 million within weeks.Can insists he did not move to BVB to settle for second place and has been impressed by the development of a winning mentality within the club, which he felt was lacking immediately after his arrival.Dortmund hosts leader Bayern, which it trails by four points, next Tuesday as it looks to avenge a 4-0 defeat in November's reverse fixture."In my first few weeks at BVB, I felt that maybe that [belief] was missing a little," Can told Bild. "In the meantime, that has definitely changed. It is more serious, more focused."READ | Manuel Neuer signs Bayern Munich contract extension Referring to his experience playing alongside Ronaldo at Juve, Can added: "If he loses a training game, he is in a bad mood. "If he wins, he celebrates in the dressing room and annoys the losers. That mentality drives on not only him, but everyone."I moved to BVB because I want to win titles. I didn't come to consolidate second place behind Bayern. Our goal at BVB is to land in front of Bayern and that is why we need a win next week. If we are as close to Bayern as we are now, we don't have to hide [our goal]."Dortmund made a positive start after the resumption of Bundesliga action at the weekend, beating rival Schalke 4-0 despite the absence of Can through injury. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos